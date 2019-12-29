Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,633.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $16,279.00 and $6,633.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

