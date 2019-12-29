DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $944,016.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $944,016.00 and $3,923.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,435,401 coins and its circulating supply is 26,042,641 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

