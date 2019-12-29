DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $1,483.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1,483.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

