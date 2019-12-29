DEEX (DEEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $462.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $699,348.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032012 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000680 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.