DeltaChain Trading Up 174.9% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 174.9% higher against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $3,020.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00342673 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003488 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011394 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010058 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

