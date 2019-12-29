Denarius Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market cap of $695,881.00 and approximately $741.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,895,330 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

