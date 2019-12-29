Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $280,314.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Dent has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $280,314.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,075,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Binance, WazirX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, IDEX, FCoin, BitForex, Kucoin, Liquid and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

