Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DERM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DERM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 1,061,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $813.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

