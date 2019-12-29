Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0013

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Desire has a total market cap of $12,951.00 and approximately $5,758.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

