Dether Trading Down 8.4% This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Dether has a market capitalization of $198,481.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

