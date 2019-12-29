Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Tops $87,867.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $87,867.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

