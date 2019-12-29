Deutsche eMark Price Up 7% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $94,371.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.