DeVault (DVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $16,119.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032612 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003882 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

