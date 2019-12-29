DeVault Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $16,718.00 and $443.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000670 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.