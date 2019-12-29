Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Devery has a total market cap of $102,061.00 and $335.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Devery has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.