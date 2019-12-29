Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 1,640,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,830. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.