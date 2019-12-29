Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 720,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGLY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

