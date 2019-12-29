Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $559,149.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00628563 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002337 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

