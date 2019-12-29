Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 68.4% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 126% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $68,786.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 68.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002184 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,478,728 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

