DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.84 million and $3,731.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00626389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

