DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $34.90 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and $599,395.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.45 or 0.00236062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX, AirSwap, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.