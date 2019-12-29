DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $33.44 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $33.44 million and $701,759.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $16.72 or 0.00226369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, AirSwap and Livecoin. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Liqui, Huobi, AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, BigONE and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

