Dignity (DIG) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Dignity has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market cap of $504,547.00 and approximately $52,171.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dignity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.