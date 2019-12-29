Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $3.43. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 21.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dillard’s has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

