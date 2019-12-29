Dimension Chain (EON) Tops One Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $62.44 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017394 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.