Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. 232,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,240. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

