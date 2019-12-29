Dinero Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,338.00 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.