Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 444,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,616. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.27. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $300,498.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,620.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

