Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 556,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,738. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,803,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after buying an additional 1,251,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.