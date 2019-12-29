Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Discovery Communications reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,919,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 277.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 704,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 518,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.13. 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

