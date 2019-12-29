DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $707,831.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, DMarket has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.