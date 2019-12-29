Dock (DOCK) One Day Volume Tops $1.17 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Dock has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.01361618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.