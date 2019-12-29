Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DSS stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Document Security Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

