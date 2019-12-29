DogeCash Market Capitalization Reaches $37,797.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $37,797.00 and $3.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00643632 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

