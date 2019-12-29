Dogecoin Trading Down 2.6% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and Cryptomate. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $252.87 million and $67.68 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00590267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009822 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,673,678,365 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tripe Dice Exchange, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Indodax, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Koineks, Coindeal, Ovis, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Fatbtc, Bits Blockchain, Robinhood, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Crex24, Tidex, QBTC, CoinEx, Exmo, cfinex, ZB.COM, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, Coinsquare, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Mercatox, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, C-Patex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Novaexchange, BCEX, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.