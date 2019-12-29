Dollar International (DOLLAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,039.00

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dollar International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00009032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollar International has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollar International has a total market cap of $23,039.00 and $894.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004458 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

Dollar International (CRYPTO:DOLLAR) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2016. Dollar International's total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens.

Dollar International's official website is dollar.international.

Buying and Selling Dollar International

Dollar International can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollar International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollar International using one of the exchanges listed above.

