Dollarcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $11,472.00 and $3.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00453107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.