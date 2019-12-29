Dollarcoin Trading Up 14.3% This Week (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $11,438.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.02875990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00534086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

