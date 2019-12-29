DomRaider 24 Hour Volume Hits $99.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, DomRaider has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. DomRaider has a total market cap of $516,128.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.