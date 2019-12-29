Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Domtar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Domtar has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domtar to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 287,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.