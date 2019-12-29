DPRating Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. DPRating has a market cap of $349,174.00 and approximately $31,317.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.