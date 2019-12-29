Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,238,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

