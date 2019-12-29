DraftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $27,033.00 and $9.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.