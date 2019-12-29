Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Reaches $12,714.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,714.00 and approximately $48,291.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,244,326 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option's official website is dragonoption.io/about.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

