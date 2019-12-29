Dropil (DROP) Hits Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. During the last week, Dropil has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Dropil has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $183,794.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024296 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001333 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,415,482 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

