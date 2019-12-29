DubaiCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $587.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $322,144.00 and approximately $587.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007977 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

