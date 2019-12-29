Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 875,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DYAI shares. Dawson James began coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. Also, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $214,600 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $4,443,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.28. 138,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 469.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

