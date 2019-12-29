Dynamic (DYN) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $708,617.00 and $6,581.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01825614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.02868879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00628754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061926 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,863,015 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

