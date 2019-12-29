Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $260,544.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00011349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $260,544.00 and approximately $99,314.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00345857 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013589 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015517 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010049 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 860,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,306 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

