Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DT stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

